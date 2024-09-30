Findlay Police Investigating Robbery, Assault

(From the Findlay Police Department)

On 9-30-2024 at approximately 0105 hrs. officers were dispatched to Circle K (100 Crystal Ave.) for a report of a possible Robbery that had taken place at another location.

The victim claimed a male got into a vehicle he was in, pistol whipped him, and stole cash from him.

The victim was driven from the scene of the Robbery to the area of Circle K, where he called 911.

The victim was injured as a result of the robbery and was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of a head wound and later released.

Persons of interest were spoken to and a possible suspect was identified.

This matter is currently under investigation.