Findlay Police Investigating Shooting

The Findlay Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

The police department says officers responded to a building in the 200 block of East Front Street in reference to an altercation involving shots being fired.

Police said two males suffered reported injuries, with one transporting himself to the hospital and the other being taken by ambulance.

Police said the shooting was not an active shooter situation, and that the incident occurred within a specific location and did not involve the general public.

Police say the investigation continues and the names of those involved and more details will be released when they become available.

The police department said they responded to other reports of shots being heard around town Saturday night but found no evidence of other incidents.