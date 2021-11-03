Findlay Police “No Shave November” Fundraiser

It’s No Shave November for the Findlay Police Department.

For a financial contribution to BlueHelp.org, officers can refrain from shaving during the month.

Typically, their uniform policy dictates that on duty officers may only sport a mustache, but during No Shave November they can let their beards grow out as well.

As officer Brian White mentioned in the audio above, the mission of Blue Help is “to reduce mental health stigma through education, advocate for benefits for those suffering from post-traumatic stress, acknowledge the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers we lost to suicide, assist officers in their search for healing, and to bring awareness to suicide and mental health issues.”

