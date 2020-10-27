Findlay Police “No Shave November” Fundraiser
You may notice Findlay police officers sporting more and more facial hair as the month of November progresses.
Findlay police officer Brian White says officers will be participating in “No Shave November” and raising money for the organization Blue H.E.L.P., which assists officers and their families with issues of mental health and suicide.
He says if officers donate one dollar a day to the organization Blue H.E.L.P., they don’t have to shave.
Typically, the department’s uniform policy dictates that on duty officers may only sport a mustache but for “No Shave November” anything goes.
The police department will be posting pictures during the month and people can vote on their favorite.
Learn more about Blue H.E.L.P. by clicking here.
