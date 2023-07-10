Findlay Police Officer Earns Class Honor At Training Academy

A new Findlay police officer earned a class honor as he graduated from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Basic Peace Officer Class.

Samuel Weihrauch earned the Top Firearms class honor for excelling in that area.

Findlay Police Chief James Mathias was not surprised to hear of the honor for Officer Weihrauch and says he’ll be a great addition to the Findlay Police Department.

Chief Mathias says Officer Weihrauch should be on the force by the end of the week and will begin 16 to 18 weeks of field training courses where he’ll spend time learning from an officer on each shift.

Weihrauch was sworn in as an officer for the Findlay Police Department in February and then began 21 week course in Columbus.

40 officers recently graduated from the Highway Patrol’s 148th Basic Peace Officer Training Course and will assume duties for 19 law enforcement agencies across Ohio.

Weihrauch served in the United States Army and currently serves in the Army Reserves.

He worked at Cooper Tire before joining the Findlay Police Department.