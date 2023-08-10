Findlay Police Officer Honored For Decades Of Service

A longtime Findlay police officer who is retiring was honored by the police chief at Flag City Night Out.

Officer Tom Davis served a total of 45 years with the Findlay Police Department.

He’s pictured above holding the microphone alongside Police Chief Mathias.

Tom joined the Findlay PD in May of 1978 and served 22 years, mainly in vice/narcotics, and when he retired in May of 2000 he went to auxiliary status for the department and has served in that role for the past 23 years.

Police Chief James Mathias says the department was very fortunate to have Tom for so many years.

“He’s the symbolism of professionalism, dedication, and what it means to be a true community service member for the City of Findlay.”

The chief says Tom is always willing and ready to help out with events like Night Out and the Bicycle Rodeo and he’s even the police department’s unofficial historian.

“He still does tours of the courthouse where he dresses up as John Hancock.”

Tom has a total of 53 years of service in law enforcement.

He was a dispatcher for the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and an officer in Tiffin before joining the Findlay Police Department.

Tom’s retirement will be effective September 3rd.

“We appreciate all the time he’s given us and wish him well in his retirement,” the chief added.