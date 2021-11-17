Findlay Police Officer Promoted To Lieutenant

The Findlay Police Department has promoted officer Andrew Welch to the position of Lieutenant.

Lieutenant Welch was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn at the Findlay Municipal Building on Wednesday.

Lt. Welch began his career with the Findlay Police Department in 2005 as a Dispatcher.

He was hired as a full-time police officer in 2007 and was assigned to the Patrol Division.

He was promoted to Sergeant in 2015 where he also worked in the patrol division and the Special Assignment Unit.

Lt. Welch has served as a Field Training Officer, one of the department’s active shooter instructors and is the current commander of the department’s Crisis Management Team.

Lt. Welch was the Findlay Police Department Officer of Year in 2019.

Lt. Welch is a graduate of Cory-Rawson High School and the Police Academy at Owens Community College.

Lt. Welch will be assigned to the Special Services Division within the Findlay Police Department.