UPDATE – Findlay Police Requesting Assistance In Locating Child

UPDATE- Police say Michael has been safely located and is now home. The police department thanks everyone who shared the post and offered help in finding him.

The Findlay Police Department is asking people to keep their eyes open for a child who ran away.

They say 10-year-old Michael Henning left a residence in the 200 block of East Lima Street.

He was last seen wearing black pants with teal or green stripes and a gray or black sweatshirt with a green shirt underneath.

People should contact police dispatch at 419-424-7150 if they have any information.