The Findlay Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

Police say the woman in the surveillance pictures is responsible for stealing a purse and using several of the stolen credit cards at businesses in and around Findlay.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150 or Crime Stoppers at 419-425-TIPS.

Tipsters may be eligible for a reward.