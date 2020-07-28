Findlay Police Seeking Information About Theft Suspects

The Findlay Police Department is looking for information regarding a recent theft of money from a store.

Police say the man in the picture, along with several suspected juveniles, entered Wolfies on Glessner Avenue on Friday and stole money.

Police say the man was driving a maroon Mercury van that is also pictured.

The van had tarp coverings for the rear and passenger rear side windows, a bike strapped to the top and possibly a spare tire on the driver’s side rear tire.

All tips and information may remain anonymous and can be sent by private message or by calling 419-424-7150.