Findlay Police Thwart Robbery In Progress

Some Findlay police officers made quick work of a robbery suspect.

The Findlay Police Department says officers were dispatched to Wolfies Roasted Nuts on Glessner Avenue for a robbery in progress at around 3 o’clock Thursday afternoon.

Police say a man had entered the business, stated that he had a gun, and demanded the money.

Police arrived to find the suspect, 43-year-old Christopher Sterling, of Findlay, in front of the store.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Sterling was booked at the Hancock County Justice Center for aggravated robbery.

No one was injured during the robbery.