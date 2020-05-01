Findlay Police Warn Of Coronavirus Scammers

The Findlay Police Department is reminding people that scammers always try to take advantage of people during times of crisis or disaster and that the coronavirus pandemic is no different.

Police say they’ve received calls from residents reporting that someone has contacted them by telephone claiming to be with the police department saying they were collecting donations related to the pandemic.

Police say they are not collecting donations and this is a scam that pops up during any crisis or disaster.

The police department advises people who receive such a call to simply hang up the phone.