Findlay Preparing For Total Solar Eclipse

The City of Findlay has been busy preparing for the solar eclipse of April, 8th 2024.

Findlay is within the path of totality and will experience a total solar eclipse of an estimated 3 minutes and 44 seconds beginning at 3:10 p.m.

Service Safety Director Rob Martin says ensuring it’s a safe and enjoyable event for everyone is all about the planning and getting everyone on the same page.

However, there are still many unknowns.

“We know we’re going to have an influx of people, but how many people, we don’t know.”

Rob says from talking to other communities Findlay’s size that have experienced similar eclipses, the city’s preparing for an influx of 3 to 4 times the city’s population.

He says their preparations are focusing on getting safety services ready and the flow of traffic.

Rob’s asking people to be patient as it likely won’t be easy to get around town on the days leading up to and on the day of the eclipse.

He says schools will either not hold classes that day or will do so remotely, to prevent school buses from being on the road at around the same time the eclipse will be happening.

The Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce has created a website with information about the eclipse.