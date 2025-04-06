Findlay Presents John Edward Seman Award for Employee Excellence

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay presented Raeanna Decker, Assistant Utility Billing Supervisor with the Utility Billing Department, with the John Edward Seman Award for Employee Excellence on April 1, 2025, at a luncheon.

Raeanna is being nominated for her exceptional contributions to the Utility Billing Office during 2024. She played a crucial role in ensuring that all office procedures and processes continued smoothly, even taking on responsibilities previously handled by the Supervisor.

Raeanna worked overtime multiple times and helped train the new Supervisor, demonstrating unwavering dedication. Throughout a challenging transition period, Raeanna maintained high standards, assisted with numerous tasks, and ensured the department’s continued operation. She upheld important policies, such as cash handling, even under difficult circumstances.

Raeanna’s commitment to doing what was right and her dedication to customer service are highly valued. Her efforts were instrumental in navigating challenges, and her professionalism and leadership set a strong example for others. Raeanna is described as an invaluable asset to the department and the City of Findlay, making her a deserving candidate for this recognition.

Two City employees were nominated by their peers. Nominees included: Raeanna Decker, Utility Billing Department; and Troy Wahl, Computer Services Department.

The program is named in honor of Assistant City Engineer John E. Seman who passed away in late 2004. John’s service to the City began in May 2000. John’s distinguished character and passion for excellence in building a community established a pinnacle for all to follow.

The annual John Edward Seman Award for Employee Excellence is intended to formally recognize a City employee whose service, dedication, integrity, and commitment to community are exemplary. John’s parents, Dave and Beth Seman, and his brother and sister-in-law Dan and Katie Seman and their son George helped present the award.

City employees who have served at least one year, except elected officials, are eligible for nomination. Nominations were made by employees of the City of Findlay.

A plaque displaying names of past award recipients is displayed in the Municipal Building.