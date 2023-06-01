Findlay Pride Celebration

The Findlay Pride Festival will be held on Saturday at Riverside Park.

Findlay Pride 2023 is a weekend-long celebration and features a variety of activities and a full list can be found by clicking here.

We spoke with Nickie Decker, Pride Coordinator, about pride week and the festival on Saturday.

“That’s one thing that’s always been great about hearing feedback about our Pride events is that it’s always a welcoming and loving atmosphere.”

The presenting sponsors of Findlay Pride are Blanchard Valley Health System, Marathon, Visit Findlay, and One Energy.

June is Pride Month.

Get more on Findlay Pride 2023 by clicking here.