Findlay Proceeding With Next Phase Of Benching

The City of Findlay says it’s moving forward with plans to ensure that the benching area east of North Main Street not only serves its primary purpose of flood mitigation but also provides a broader community benefit.

The city is taking the lead with support of other local entities to find a firm to assist in developing plans on how the benching area can be used for recreation purposes or as a gathering area in conjunction with its flood reduction benefits.

“Over the past decade a large area of downtown has been cleared as part of ongoing flood mitigation. This 19-acre area is soon going to provide 8 inches of benefit in storm events but we also want to ensure it provides functional and practical benefits to our community around the clock,” said Mayor Christina Muryn.

Any features of the area must meet the deed restrictions placed on the properties by the various grant agencies, must not negatively impact flood mitigation benefit, and must be able to withstand flood events.

Potential consultants are being asked to look at the area from North Cory Street to North Main Street and from North Main Street to the CSX Railroad on the East.

Additionally, consultants are asked to look at plans for the Hancock Park District’s Findlay Downtown Riverwalk which runs along the south bank of the Blanchard River from Cory Street to Anchor Park at Front Street, an approximate 1,850 linear feet path.

The Request for Qualifications that the City has released calls for statements of qualification to be submitted to the City of Findlay by 5 p.m. on Friday, December 17th.

“My hope is that we will be able to create an environment that is welcoming, accessible, and continues to support the thriving energy of our community,” said Mayor Muryn.

The project area aligns with the Phase 2 Benching that the Hancock County Commissioners have been working towards as ongoing flood mitigation in the Findlay-Hancock County area.

According to Project Manager Steve Wilson, the benching is targeted to begin construction in Fall of 2022 and take approximately 18 months.