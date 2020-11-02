Findlay Puts Up Hometown Hero Banners

The City of Findlay put up its Hometown Hero banners on Monday.

The banners are in honor of local members of the military and line Main Street from Lima Street up to Center Street.

The banners include active, retired and deceased service members.

We spoke with Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn about the banners.

The banners that went up on Monday will remain in place for November, December and January.

Veterans Day is November 11th.

The mayor says even more banners will go up in May, June and July of 2021 and people who missed out on this opportunity can still order one for then.

Click here for more details on ordering a banner.

There is a $100 fee for the banner.

There is a box to check if you are unable to afford the fee and would like to be considered for sponsorship.