Findlay QB Montgomery A Mr. Football Finalist

Findlay High School quarterback Ryan Montgomery is a finalist for the 2023 Ohio Mr. Football Award.

This season, Montgomery finished 228-of-333 for 3,018 yards with 35 touchdowns and five interceptions, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

That included a performance of 32-of-37 for 491 yards with 6 TDs at Sylvania Southview, breaking the single-game yardage record held by Ben Roethlisberger in 2000.

In 2021 as a freshman, Montgomery was 173-of-299 for 2,420 yards with 29 TDs and 7 INTs.

As a sophomore in 2022, he was 172-of-285 for 1,787 yards and 22 TDs and 5 INTs.

Findlay is 22-13 in his three playoff seasons so far with him as the quarterback.

Montgomery, who also won the QB accuracy challenge at Under Armour’s Future 50 camp in June, is the younger brother of Luke, also a high-profile recruit now at Ohio State as an offensive lineman.

Montgomery is the nation’s No. 15 quarterback and No. 214 overall recruit in the class of 2025, per the 247Sports rankings.

He is the No. 9 ranked junior in Ohio and has full scholarship offers from Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Penn State and South Carolina.

The winner will be announced November, 30th in Canton prior to the start of the OHSAA football state championships. See a list of all the finalists here.

Below is video of Ryan running in a score against Central Catholic in the season opener.