Findlay QB Ryan Montgomery Announces College Decision

Findlay High School football standout Ryan Montgomery has revealed what college he will be attending.

The quarterback had his choices narrowed down to Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Ryan ended up choosing the University of Georgia in front of family and friends inside the Findlay High School gymnasium.

Ryan will play his senior season for the Findlay Trojans in the fall.

Ryan’s brother, Luke, a lineman, is currently playing football at Ohio State.

Ohio State and Georgia met in a playoff game not long ago and could again as the programs are among the tops in the country each year.

Watch Ryan’s announcement below courtesy of 247Sports.com.