Findlay Railroad Crossings Closing For Repairs

The City of Findlay says two railroad crossings will be getting repaired by CSX.

The city says the railroad crossings at 6th Street and Bigelow Avenue will be closed for repairs beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 5th until approximately Friday, June 9th.

People are advised to use alternate routes and use caution when in the areas.

Anyone with questions can contact the City of Findlay Engineering department at 419-424-7121 or [email protected].

Some Hancock County railroad crossings are also undergoing some maintenance.

The Hancock County Engineer’s Office previously said the crossings on Hancock County Road 257 and Washington Township Roads 261, 262 and 272 would be closed from Tuesday, May 30th until approximately Friday, June 2nd.