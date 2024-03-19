Findlay Raising Cane’s Location Holds Grand Opening

The grand opening was held for Findlay’s first Raising Cane’s restaurant.

The restaurant, which, according to its website, serves “only the most craveable chicken finger meals”, is located in front of the Findlay Village Mall on Tiffin Avenue.

A lot of people braved the cold on Tuesday morning for a chance to win free Raising Cane’s for a year and other prizes.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held by the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce which you can see video of below.

“We’re excited to open our second Restaurant in Northwest Ohio and serve our ONE LOVE® to this community!” said Erin Rawson, Area Leader of Restaurants.

“Our next-closest location is almost an hour away in Perrysburg, so we are thrilled to bring our craveable Chicken Finger meals to Findlay and to get involved in the community beyond our Box Combos by active community involvement.”