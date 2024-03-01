Findlay Ranked Top Micropolitan Community For 10th Year In A Row

(From Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development)

Over the past decade, Findlay’s industrial sector has expanded significantly, contributing to ten consecutive Top Micropolitan wins as measured by Site Selection Magazine. The Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development office’s commitment to stakeholder engagement facilitates a development process not experienced elsewhere.

“Advanced manufacturing expertise and access to a skilled workforce continues to attract capital year after year. The Findlay-Hancock County region with its proximity to major highways and rail brings domestic and global customers right into our front yard.” said Dan Sheaffer, Executive Director Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development.

Site Selection Magazine is the official publication of the Global Foreign Direct Investment Association and the Industrial Asset Management Council. In 2023, Site Selection ranked 543 U.S. micropolitan statistical areas with a population of 10,000 to 50,000. Rankings are measured on industrial projects meeting one or more of three criteria: 1) $1 MM+ invested, 2) 20+ jobs created or 3) 20,000+ square feet constructed. Last year Findlay industry invested $254 MM resulting in 1,068 new employees hired.

“Findlay is literally playing out of its league. Its capital investments for 2023 would have earned it Site Selection’s No.1 ranking among Tier 3 metros, the next class up, and that’s amazing.” – Gary Daughters, Senior Editor, Site Selection Magazine.

“Economic development is an important factor in building a healthy community. These results attest to the efforts of many as it takes significant coordination and collaboration to achieve this level of growth. The City of Findlay is grateful for the recognition of the hard work by the many stakeholders involved.” – Christina Muryn, Mayor, City of Findlay.

For 2024, the Economic Development office will stick to its core purpose of business retention and working with legacy companies as they continue to grow, expand and add jobs. Additionally, an intentional effort is being made to work more closely with county and township leadership regarding future development.

“The synergy between the private and public sector is fundamental to the success of our community. Earning Top Micropolitan for a tenth year is recognition of that synergy and one that will continue to attract investment.” – Bill Bateson, Commissioner, Hancock County.

“The Findlay Decade” capital investment: $2,118,207,694 – net new jobs created: 11,874 – constructed: 4,634,963 sq. ft.