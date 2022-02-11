Findlay Receives Big Donation For STRICT Center

The City of Findlay has received another sizable donation towards a planned regional training center for emergency responders.

Blanchard Valley Health System is donating $50,000 in support of the construction of the STRICT Center, with STRICT standing for Simulated Tactical Response & Incident Command Training Center.

“BVHS is proud to be part of this special project,” said Myron Lewis, president and chief executive officer.

“As the community’s provider of healthcare services, we want to support efforts that keep our family, friends and neighbors safe. Great things happen when we work together.”

The estimated cost of the training complex is $1,000,000, with construction funding from a joint effort of public, private, and non-profit funds.

“The donation by BVHS will help greatly in breaking ground on this facility, and it really shows their commitment to the overall safety and welfare of our citizens,” said Fire Chief Josh Eberle.

Mayor Muryn agreed, adding, “The willingness of BVHS to provide a donation in the middle of managing a pandemic validates the community support for this project.”

BVHS joins a number of additional funding partners in this project. The total amount raised to date is $784,500 from public, private and non-profit sources.

Other donations include funds from the Findlay Hancock County Community Foundation, Valfilm, Campbells, Marathon Petroleum, the Hancock County Firefighters Association, McComb Fire Department, Hancock County Commissioners, Washington Township Fire Department, and Whirlpool. Additionally, Findlay City Council has allocated $250,000 towards the project.

The STRICT Center would be a city-owned, multi-agency training complex located behind Findlay Fire Station 4 on County Road 236.

Mayor Muryn says the STRICT Center will benefit emergency personnel throughout the county.

Conceptual drawings for the facility show two buildings, including a “Burn Building” and a “Tower Building”.

Fire Chief Josh Eberle says the structures will allow for live fire training, technical rescue, law enforcement, EMS, and other training scenarios.

“An exciting aspect of the STRICT Center is the ability for our safety agencies to train together. At almost every emergency, there is a fire department, law enforcement and an EMS component all working alongside each other. Currently it is difficult for these agencies to train as a unit, even though we respond together. The STRICT Center will allow that joint training to happen on a regular basis.”

