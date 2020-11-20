Findlay Receives Donation For STRICT Center

The City of Findlay has received a donation for a planned regional training center for emergency responders.

The Hancock County Firefighters Association has donated another $10,000 toward the construction of the STRICT Center project.

The association has now donated $20,000 for the Simulated Tactical Response and Incident Command Training (STRICT) Center.

The STRICT Center would be a city-owned, multi-agency training complex located behind Findlay Fire Station 4 on County Road 236.

Mayor Christina Muryn says the STRICT Center will prove to benefit emergency personnel throughout the county.

Conceptual drawings for the facility show two buildings, including a “Burn Building” and a “Tower Building”.

Fire Chief Josh Eberle says the structures will allow for live fire training, technical rescue, law enforcement, EMS, and other training scenarios

“An exciting aspect of the STRICT Center is the ability for our safety agencies to train together. At almost every emergency, there is a fire department, law enforcement and an EMS component all working alongside each other. Currently it is difficult for these agencies to train as a unit, even though we respond together. The STRICT Center will allow that joint training to happen on a regular basis.”

The McComb Volunteer Fire Department has donated $1,000 and the Arlington Volunteer Fire Department $1,500 for the project.

Marathon Petroleum has donated $125,000 for the facility.

Chief Eberle says a conservative cost estimate for the construction of the training complex is $1,000,000, with funding commitments from public, private, and non-profit sources.

The recent donations bring the current amount committed to $638,000.

Learn more about the STRICT Center ( pictured below) by clicking here.