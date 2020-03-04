Findlay Red Cross Director Heading To Nashville For Tornado Relief

The head of the Red Cross chapter in Findlay is heading to the Nashville, Tennessee area where at least 24 people were killed by tornadoes early Tuesday.

American Red Cross Executive Director Todd James says this is just the beginning of what could be months of recovery.

“A lot of them are still in shock, this is still very fresh. A lot of them are probably still looking for loved ones and I’m sure there’s a lot of confusion on the ground right now.”

James will serve as a liaison with the media and those who need help and answers.

Forecasters say the southern states are in line for more severe weather this week, including the possibility of additional tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.

The Red Cross depends on financial donations to be able to provide disaster relief immediately.

Help people affected by disasters like the Tennessee tornadoes by visiting redcross.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.