Findlay Releases Trick or Treat Guidelines

The City of Findlay has coordinated Trick or Treat festivities with other Hancock County communities using guidance from Hancock Public Health.

The city says, as long as the county is at Level 1 or 2 on the state’s COVID-19 Alert Map, Trick or Treat will be allowed to proceed.

Hancock County is currently at Level 2, or the orange level.

The City of Findlay’s Trick or Treat will be held on Saturday, October 31st from 6:30 to 8, rain or shine.

Arlington, Van Buren and Jenera will hold their Trick or Treat at the same time as Findlay.

Benton Ridge will not be having Trick or Treat.

Bluffton will be following the Allen County plan. October 29th, 2020 from 6:00-7:30pm

Vanlue will be hosting their normal community event on October 29th.

McComb will be October 31st, 2020 from 6:00-7:00pm

Fostoria will be October 31st, 2020 from 5:30-7pm

Mount Cory will be October 31st, 2020 from 6-7pm

Participating ghouls and goblins are asked to observe the following guidelines:

– If any member of your household is ill, stay home.

– All participants should wear masks, unless exempt by the State Mask Mandate.

– Social distance when possible.

– If passing out candy, be on front porch or sidewalk to avoid doorbell ringing.

– Hand out candy one by one rather than having Trick or Treaters reaching into common bowl.

– Stay in your own community and neighborhood.

– The State mass gathering ban is still at 10 people.

– If gathering with a group within the guidelines of the mass gathering ban, we recommend outside gatherings with no communal food or drinks.