Findlay Reminding People About Yard Sign Rules

With election season in full swing, the City of Findlay is reminding people that yard signs cannot be on public property.

The city says there have been a lot of instances where yard signs are being located in the public right of way (the area between the sidewalk and road) and those signs are being removed. (the signs above on South Main Street are appropriately placed)

Yard signs that have been pulled are being taken to the Parker Building at 224 West Crawford Street where the owner can pick them up.

The city also points out that removing, defacing or destroying a yard sign is vandalism and is illegal.

The Presidential Election is coming up on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get more information on the upcoming election from the Hancock County Board of Elections by clicking here.