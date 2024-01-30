Findlay Resident Appointed To Second Term On Ohio DD Council

(From Blanchard Valley Center)

Findlay resident Molly Dible has been appointed to the Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council (DD Council) for a second two-year term by Gov. Mike DeWine.

Dible currently serves as vice chair of the DD Council. She will continue sit on the DD Council with fellow Hancock County resident Matthew LaFontaine. Dible and LaFontaine both receive supports from Blanchard Valley Center (Hancock County Boards of Developmental Disabilities).

“I am so proud of Molly and Matthew,” said Blanchard Valley Center Superintendent Kelli Grisham.

“The governor thought enough of the job Molly did in her first term to appoint her to a second term to the DD Council. That’s so awesome. They both do a great job of proudly representing Blanchard Valley Center and Hancock County.”

Dible has been involved in Blanchard Valley Center-sponsored advocacy groups since 2012. Locally, she has served as secretary for Aktion Club of Hancock County, is a member of the Speaks Out advocacy group, is a statewide trainer for Project Steps Toward Independence and Responsibility, served as secretary of the Northwest Region of the Ohio Self Determination Association, and is an advocate for We Thrive Together.

At the DD Council, Dible is a member of the Community Living Committee, Outreach Committee, Leadership Committee, Bylaws and Policies Committee, and Children and Health Committee.

“Molly is very organized at her meetings,” said Danielle Fisher, a Blanchard Valley Center employee who assists Dible at the DD Council meetings. “She is really on top of things and makes sure to voice her concerns at the meetings.”

Her second term will run through 2026. Dible works with a provider for transportation needs in Hancock County. She receives a waiver that pays for assistive technology to ensure her safety in her home.

In her free time, Dible enjoys attending Challenged Champions Equestrian Center, doing yoga, and being a substitute for a bunco club. The DD Council is a 30-member board appointed by the governor.

DD Council members are people with developmental disabilities, parents and guardians of people with disabilities, representatives from concerned state agencies, nonprofit organizations, and local agencies providing services to people with disabilities.

(Dible is pictured above with BVC’s Nadine Weininger in a picture provided by BVC)