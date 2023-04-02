Findlay Resident Joins OSHP’s ‘Saved By The Belt’ Club

Findlay resident Kristen Deerwester joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club on March 29th after her safety belt saved her from sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The crash occurred on County Road 212 in Hancock County on February 20th.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Evan M. Slates, Findlay Post commander, presented her with a “Saved by the Belt” certificate signed by Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson and Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent.

“Kristen is a living testimony to the effectiveness of safety belts,” Lieutenant Slates said.

“Everyone needs to buckle up every trip, every time.”

Data from 2022 shows 527 people in Ohio were killed in traffic crashes where a safety belt was available, but not in use.

For up-to-date statistics and information on safety belts, click here for the Patrol’s Safety Belt Dashboard.

The “Saved by the Belt” Club is a joint effort by the Ohio Department of Public Safety and more than 400 Ohio law enforcement agencies.

This club is designed to recognize people who have benefited from their decision to wear safety belts. She also received a “Saved by the Belt” license plate bracket.