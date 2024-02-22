Findlay Residents Can Request A Free Tree

The City of Findlay and Findlay Shade Tree Commission have allocated a total of $100,000 in federal funds to utilize for community tree planting in calendar year 2024.

Residents within the Findlay City limits can request a tree by visiting FindlayOhio.gov and selecting Request a Tree on the homepage.

The Findlay Shade Tree Commission was created in 1978 by Findlay City Council to address the need to care for Findlay’s aging urban forest.

The Shade Tree Commission’s responsibilities are to provide leadership in the selection, promotion, planting and care of trees in public areas like street right-of-ways, parks, cemeteries and other city properties, as well as hazardous tree removal.

In May of 2023, Findlay once again earned the Tree City USA designation.