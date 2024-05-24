Findlay Residents Receiving Free Trees They Requested

The City of Findlay says it has delivered around 350 trees to people who requested a free tree from the city since the city announced the opportunity in February.

Lori Ciallella, who lives on South Main Street, took advantage of the program and got two new trees.

As Lori mentioned in the audio above, she says she’s lost six trees to storms over the past six years so the free tree offer from the city came at a good time.

The city will come out and mark any underground utilities and plant the tree, mulch around it and place a water bag on it.

The City of Findlay and Findlay Shade Tree Commission have allocated a total of $100,000 in federal funds to utilize for community tree planting in 2024.

Residents within the Findlay City limits can request a tree by visiting FindlayOhio.gov and selecting Request a Tree on the homepage.

The Findlay Shade Tree Commission was created in 1978 by Findlay City Council to address the need to care for Findlay’s aging urban forest.

The Shade Tree Commission’s responsibilities are to provide leadership in the selection, promotion, planting and care of trees in public areas like street right-of-ways, parks, cemeteries and other city properties, as well as hazardous tree removal.

Findlay recently earned the Tree City USA designation for a 42nd time.