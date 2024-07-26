Findlay Residents Rewarded For Helping Solve Arson

(From the Ohio Department of Commerce)

The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal (SFM) joined the Findlay Police Department and Findlay Fire Department in presenting checks on behalf of the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee to two Findlay residents for information they provided that helped solve a 2022 arson. (video below)

Due to the nature of the witness accounts provided, Nicholas Bishop received a check for $4,000 and Joseph Cross received a check for $1,500.

At approximately 9:40 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022, Bishop was driving in the area of 233 Bell Ave. in Findlay when he observed dark gray smoke in the sky. After driving to a nearby residence, he observed a large amount of smoke coming from the south side of the building behind an attached garage. After parking on the driveway, Bishop saw an adult female and male carrying bags of personal items from inside the house and placing them inside a red SUV. After asking if they were okay, the individuals did not respond and then rapidly drove away, nearly striking Bishop’s vehicle. At that time, Bishop called 911 for help.

At that same time, Cross heard yelling coming from next door as he observed his neighbors placing items in the back of the SUV. Cross was able to positively identify the adult female and the adult male.

After arriving at the scene, the Findlay Fire Department found flames extending over the south side attached garage roof line, and a second smoldering fire in the yard near the west side of the residence.

The Findlay Fire Department contacted SFM and the Findlay Police Department to investigate the fires, and it was determined the fires had been intentionally set. Information provided by Bishop and Cross was used to place the adult female at the residence during the time of the fire, and it helped in the prosecution and later conviction of the adult female, who was identified as Heather Gilles. The adult male was not charged in connection with this crime.

About the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee

In 1973, the Ohio FAIR Plan Underwriting Association founded the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee (BRAC) for the purpose of bringing together Law Enforcement Officers, Firefighters, and Insurance Industry Personnel to combat the crime of arson. Since 1978, the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee has sponsored a Reward Fund. A reward of up to $5,000 is provided to the person or persons who come forward with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for setting fires.