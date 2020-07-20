Findlay Restaurant Cited For Health Order Violation

A Findlay business was among seven establishments that were cited by the Ohio Investigative Unit over the weekend for violating COVID-19 health orders.

The Ohio Investigative Unit said it had received complaints that the seven businesses were blatantly violating health orders put in place by the Ohio Department of Health to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Amy May’s Tacos in Findlay received a citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity.

OIU says agents visited Amy May’s Tacos after receiving a complaint from Hancock Public Health alleging violations of ODH health orders.

During their visit, OIU says its agents found about 10 employees not wearing a mask.

Among the other seven businesses cited was Viaduct, in Tiffin.

OIU says agents visited Viaduct bar after receiving a complaint from the Seneca County Department of Health alleging violations of ODH orders.

During the visit, agents observed several employees not wearing masks.

The Ohio Investigative Unit says, while many bars and restaurants were found in compliance with health orders, a number of warnings were issued throughout the weekend.

The cited cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.