Findlay Road Closing For Repairs

The City of Findlay is letting drivers know that a street in the downtown area will be closed for a portion of the day on Wednesday.

The city says West Sandusky Street, from South Cory Street to South West Street, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12th.

The closure is necessary as crews will be making repairs to a portion of the street that was damaged in a previous water line break.

Also, a reminder that some AEP work is causing temporary lane closures in the downtown area, and you can get more on that by clicking here.