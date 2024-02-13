Findlay Road Closing For Waterline Repairs

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay will be closing E. Sandusky Street from East Street to Blanchard Street for waterline repairs. Closure will begin on February 14, 2024, around 8:30am and conclude by 3:00pm. Detour will be posted to direct traffic.

Motorists are advised to avoid this area.

The Engineering Department will release updates on information and schedules when it becomes available. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions about this project at 419-424-7121.