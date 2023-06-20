Findlay Road Construction Projects Ongoing

The City of Findlay is updating residents on the several construction projects that are ongoing throughout the city. Listed below are some of the projects and the restrictions that result from the ongoing projects. The restrictions are ongoing June 19, 2023, through June 23, 2023. The status of some of the projects is weather and contractor schedule permitting.

STATE ROUTE 568 – Bright Road to County Road 236 – The westbound lane of State Route 568 will be closed from 8am to 5pm from Bright Road to County Road 236. The eastbound lane will remain open.

BRIGHT ROAD – Fostoria Avenue to Production Drive – Bright Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Fostoria Avenue to Production Drive for milling and paving.

ADAMS STREET – Western Avenue to Portz Avenue – Adams Street will be closed to through traffic from Western Avenue to Portz Avenue for curb replacement.

BREEZEWOOD DRIVE – Brookside Drive to Dead End – Breezewood Drive will be closed to through traffic from Brookside Drive to Dead End for curb replacement.

BEECH AVENUE – Lincoln Street to Hancock Street – Beech Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Lincoln Street to Hancock Street for curb replacement.

CRANBERRY LANE – Cranberry West to Hunters Creek Drive – Cranberry Lane will be closed to through traffic from Cranberry West to Hunters Creek Drive for curb replacement.

CRANBERRY WEST – Cranberry Lane to Autumn Drive – Cranberry West will be closed to through traffic from Cranberry Lane to Autumn Drive for curb replacement.

EBEN AVENUE – Blanchard Avenue to Crystal Avenue – Eben Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Blanchard Avenue to Crystal Avenue for curb replacement.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if possible. Short delays are expected in these areas over the next week.

The Engineering Department will release updates on information and schedules when it becomes available. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions about any of these projects at 419-424-7121.