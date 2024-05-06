Findlay Road Construction Update

(From the City of Findlay)

The City of Findlay is performing numerous construction projects throughout the city. The status of some of the projects is weather and contractor schedule permitting. Listed below are some of the projects and the restrictions that result from the ongoing projects. These restrictions are in effect from May 6, 2024, until further notice.

IMPERIAL LANE – Saratoga Drive to Bristol Drive – Imperial Lane will be closed to through traffic from Saratoga Drive to Bristol Drive for curb replacement.

GREENDALE AVENUE – Bright Road to Sutton Place – Greendale Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Bright Road to Sutton Place for curb replacement.

LAUREL LANE – Northridge Road to Sweetwater Road – Laurel Lane will be closed to through traffic from Northridge Road to Sweetwater Road for waterline installation.

BROAD AVENUE/BIGELOW AVENUE – Melrose Avenue to Main Street – Broad Avenue and Bigelow Avenue will be reduced to one lane in each direction from Melrose Avenue to Main Street for curb replacement and resurfacing.

I-75 OVERPASS ON W. BIGELOW AVENUE – The I-75 Overpass on W. Bigelow Avenue will be open. East bound traffic will only be right turn only onto Broad Avenue.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if possible. Short delays are expected in these areas over the next week.

The Engineering Department will release updates on information and schedules when it becomes available. Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions about any of these projects at 419-424-7121.