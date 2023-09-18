Findlay Road Construction Update

The City of Findlay is updating residents on the several construction projects that are underway throughout the city. Listed below are some of the projects and the restrictions that result from the ongoing projects. The restrictions are in effect through September 22. The status of some of the projects is weather and contractor schedule permitting.

SR 568 – Bright Road to CR 236 – The westbound lane of SR 568 will be closed from 8am to 5pm from Bright Road to CR 236. The East bound lane will remain open.

ADAMS STREET – Western Ave to Portz Ave – Adams Street will be closed to through traffic from Western Avenue to Portz Avenue for resurfacing.

BEACH STREET – Lima Street to Hancock Street – Beach Street will be closed to through traffic from Lima Street to Hancock Street for resurfacing.

CHESTNUT LANE – Nutmeg to Cul-de-sac – Chestnut Lane will be closed to through traffic from Nutmeg to Cul-de-sac for resurfacing.

CRANBERRY LANE – Cranberry West to Hunters Creek Dr. – Cranberry Lane will be closed to through traffic from Cranberry West to Hunters Creek Dr. for resurfacing.

CRANBERRY WEST – Cranberry Lane to Autumn Dr – Cranberry West will be closed to through traffic from Cranberry Ln to Autumn Dr for resurfacing.

HEATHER DRIVE – Glen Meadow Dr to Glen Meadow Dr – Heather Drive will be closed to through traffic from Glean Meadow Dr to Glen Meadow Dr for resurfacing.

HILLSHAFER DRIVE – Crosshill Drive to Cul-de-sac – Hillshafer Drive will be closed to through traffic from Crosshill Drive to Cul-de-sac for resurfacing.

E. FOULKE – Main Street to Railroad – E. Foulke will be closed to through traffic from Main Street to the Railroad for resurfacing.

E. YATES AVENUE – Main Street to Washington – E. Yates Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Main Street to Washington for resurfacing.

LANE AVENUE – Laquineo to Pine – Lane Avenue will be closed to through traffic from Laquineo to Pine for resurfacing.

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if possible. Short delays are expected in these areas over the next week.

The Engineering Department will release updates on information and schedules when it becomes available. People should not hesitate to contact the city if they have any questions about any of the projects at 419-424-7121.