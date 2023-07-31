“Findlay Rocks The ’60s!” Live Show A Big Hit

A packed house enjoyed the Findlay Rocks the ‘60s Goes LIVE! show at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts.

The live show was based on the Findlay Rocks the ‘60s! exhibit at the Hancock Historical Museum.

“A celebration of music’s greatest era – the 60’s – honoring the local bands that ruled the day, the national acts that graced our historic venues, and the people who made it all possible.”

The Flag City Rock and Soul Revue and emcee and tour guide “Big Dave” Crosser took the crowd on a musical journey through the decade.

Findlay First Edition even helped out on some of the songs.

See video of the finale below, and the exhibit can be seen at the Hancock Historical Museum at 422 West Sandusky Street in Findlay.