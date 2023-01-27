Findlay Rotary Accepting Golden Apple Award Nominations

The Findlay Rotary Club is accepting nominations for its 2023 Golden Apple Awards for teaching excellence.

The Rotary’s Golden Apple Awards are awarded annually to outstanding teachers in the elementary, middle, and high schools of Findlay and Hancock County.

The Rotary hopes the Golden Apple Awards will enhance the public’s respect for teachers and help attract new, dedicated people to the teaching profession.

People in Findlay and Hancock County who know a teacher who has improved a student’s life through excellent, dedicated teaching are encouraged to nominate that teacher for the Golden Apple Award.

Nominations will be accepted until April 7th.

There will be three semifinalists at each the elementary, middle, and high school level.

The Findlay Rotary Club will then name the three winners at an awards banquet on October 18th.

Each of the three outstanding teachers will receive a Golden Apple Award and a $2,500 cash award.

Click here for the nomination form and to learn more, and click here to read about the winners of last year’s Golden Apple Awards. (pictured below)

The 33rd Annual Golden Apple Awards Banquet will be held on Wednesday, October 18th, 2023 at Winebrenner Seminary on the University of Findlay campus.