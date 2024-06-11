Findlay Rotary Announces Dick Daugherty Scholarship Recipient

(From the Findlay Rotary Club)

Olivia Smith has been selected as the 2024 recipient of the Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty Scholarship. Smith is a 2024 graduate of Findlay High School and is the daughter of Valerie and Ryan Smith. She plans to attend the Huntington University in the fall to pursue a degree in film production and minoring in television (broadcasting) production.

While in high school she participated in orchestra, National Honor Society and was a member of the Honor Roll. Smith was also chosen for All Trac Conference Honor Roll, All NLL Conference Honor Roll and various other honors in the All Trac and All NLL Conferences for volleyball.

Smith has volunteered in various volleyball camps, Special Olympics, City Mission and several other community service roles.

The Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty Scholarship fund was endowed by The Findlay Publishing Company and the Findlay Rotary Club in 2004 in honor of Daugherty, who passed away in 2008. He had spent more than 50 years with the company. Daugherty had been recognized as “Mr. Findlay Rotary.” Dick was the first recipient of the Findlay Rotary Lifetime Achievement Award. The award has since been named the Richard E. Daugherty Lifetime Achievement Award. The Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty Scholarship is designated for students studying art, including graphic design, music, dance, theatre or speech (broadcasting).

Anyone wishing to contribute to The Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty Scholarship Fund may contact The Community Foundation at 101 West Sandusky Street, Suite 207 Findlay OH 45840 or call (419) 425-1100.

The Findlay Rotary Club was founded in 1920 and is a member of Rotary International, an association of Rotary clubs around the world, which today numbers almost 32,000 clubs in over 200 countries. The Rotary Club of Findlay was founded by the city’s leaders in 1920, and continues with the leaders of today. The Club also sponsors the Rotaract Club at The University of Findlay.