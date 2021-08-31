Findlay Rotary Announces Golden Apple Finalists

The Findlay Rotary Club has announced the finalists for its annual Golden Apple Awards celebrating excellent teachers in Findlay and Hancock County schools.

Those selected at the high school level are Chelsea Burden at Van Buren High School; Mark Laux and Daniel Wilson from Findlay High School.

Middle school finalists are Miranda Kennedy at Vanlue ; Kristina Rodman, at Van Buren Local Schools; and Liberty-Benton’s Raymond Wolfe.

Elementary school teachers chosen as finalists are Brooke Imke at Jefferson Primary; Becky Solomon, at Washington Preschool; and Mackenzie (Macie) Wenner of Wilson Vance Intermediate School.

The winners of the award at each level will be announce on October 20th. Winner will receive $2500 each, while the other finalists will each get $250.