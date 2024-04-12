Findlay Rotary Club Announces Grants To Local Charities

(From the Findlay Rotary Club)

At the club’s Wednesday, April 10 meeting, The Findlay Rotary Club presented $50,100 to five local non-profit organizations. This year’s recipients include:

Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County: $8,700 for Critical Home Repair program

Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center: $13,350 for mobile advocacy van renovation

City Mission of Findlay, Ohio: $15,000 for expansion of services

Findlay Hope House for the Homeless: $8,050 for new mattresses at the shelter

Findlay City Schools: $5,000 for the Bookworm program

The Findlay Rotary Club’s Forward Fund was established in 1991 to build over the years through donations and bequests. The objective was to build a permanent fund which could make a substantial and lasting contribution to the local community. The Forward Fund is also supported through outright gifts, matching funds, contributions through wills, life insurance gifts, shares of stock and memorials. The Forward Fund is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization and all contributions are tax deductible. To date, The Forward Fund has supported a number of local organizations including Hancock Public Health Foundation Mobile Health Clinic, Hancock County Center for Safe and Healthy Children, Findlay Digital Academy, Blanchard Valley Health Foundation, Miracle League of Findlay, Adopt-A-Door Boot Security System, Children’s Museum of Findlay, University of Findlay, Raise the Bar Hancock County, Findlay Family YMCA and among many others.

The Findlay Rotary Club was founded in 1920 and is a member of Rotary International, an association of Rotary clubs around the world, which today numbers almost 32,000 clubs in over 200 countries. The Rotary Club of Findlay was founded by the city’s leaders in 1920, and continues with the leaders of today. The Club also sponsors the Rotaract Club at The University of Findlay and an Interact Club at Findlay High School.

PHOTO CAPTION: Pictured at the April 10 Findlay Rotary Club meeting is (l-r): Sue Lehman and Laurie Poland of Hope House, Ashley Ritz of Open Arms, Andrea Barger of Findlay City Schools, Kathryn Bausman and Erin Dirksen of City Mission, Wendy McCormick of Habitat for Humanity of Hancock County and Scott Hohman, president of Findlay Rotary Club.