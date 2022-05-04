Findlay Rotary Club Announces Grants To Non-Profits

The Findlay Rotary Club presented $46,000 in grants to various local non-profit organizations at its latest meeting.

The grants come from the Findlay Rotary Club’s Forward Fund, which was established in 1991 to build over the years through donations and bequests.

The objective was to build a permanent fund that could make a substantial and lasting contribution to the community.

The Forward Fund is also supported through outright gifts, matching funds, contributions through wills, life insurance gifts and shares of stock and memorials.

This year’s recipients include:

· Raise The Bar Hancock County: $5,000 for Literacy + Manufacturing (Lit Man) program

· Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County: $10,000 for Critical Home Repair program

· Findlay Hope House for the Homeless Inc: $6,000 for Security System

· Findlay Family YMCA: $8,000 for Parkinson’s Program: Rock Steady Boxing

· City Mission of Findlay, Ohio: $17,000 for Walk-in freezer and additional shelving

Over the years the Forward Fund has supported a number of local organizations including Hancock Public Health, Hancock County Center for Safe and Healthy Children, Findlay Area Youth for Christ, Christian Clearing House, Blanchard Valley Health Foundation, Miracle League of Findlay, Adopt-A-Door Boot Security System, Children’s Museum of Findlay, University of Findlay, The Literacy Coalition of Hancock County, among many others.