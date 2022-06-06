Findlay Rotary Club Awards Daugherty Scholarship

The Findlay Rotary Club has awarded its 2022 Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty Scholarship to Abigail Harjala, a 2022 graduate of Findlay High School.

Abigail plans to attend the University of Vermont in the fall to pursue a degree in Biological Science and a minor in Anthropology.

While attending Findlay High School, Abigail was a member of the Distinguished Honor Roll, Voices in Perfection, Findlay First Edition, played volleyball and also served as a Trojan Hockeyette.

She has also volunteered for the American Red Cross, a Camp Discovery camp counselor and a Voices in Perfection mentor.

The Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty Scholarship fund was endowed by The Findlay Publishing Company and the Findlay Rotary Club in 2004 in honor of Daugherty, who passed away in 2008.

He had spent more than 50 years with the company. Daugherty had been recognized as “Mr. Findlay Rotary.”

Dick was the first recipient of the Findlay Rotary Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award has since been named the Richard E. Daugherty Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty Scholarship is designated for students studying art, including graphic design, music, dance, theatre or speech (broadcasting).

Anyone wishing to contribute to The Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty Scholarship Fund may contact The Community Foundation at 101 West Sandusky Street, Suite 207 Findlay OH 45840 or call (419) 425-1100.