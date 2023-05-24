Findlay Rotary Club Awards Dick Daugherty Scholarship

(From the Findlay Rotary Club)

Nathan Haines has been selected as the 2023 recipient of the Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty Scholarship.

Haines is a 2023 graduate of Findlay High School and the son of Amy and Kenneth Haines.

He plans to attend Baldwin Wallace University in the fall to pursue a degree in Music Education.

While in high school, Nathan was a member of the Distinguished Honor Roll and OMEA Honors Band, participated in the marching band, indoor drumline, Findlay Theatre and e-sports. He was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and also active at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.

The Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty Scholarship fund was endowed by The Findlay Publishing Company and the Findlay Rotary Club in 2004 in honor of Daugherty, who passed away in 2008.

He had spent more than 50 years with the company. Daugherty had been recognized as “Mr. Findlay Rotary.”

Dick was the first recipient of the Findlay Rotary Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award has since been named the Richard E. Daugherty Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty Scholarship is designated for students studying art, including graphic design, music, dance, theatre or speech (broadcasting).

Anyone wishing to contribute to The Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty Scholarship Fund may contact The Community Foundation at 101 West Sandusky Street, Suite 207 Findlay OH 45840 or call (419) 425-1100.