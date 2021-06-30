Findlay Rotary Club Awards Scholarships

The Findlay Rotary Club has awarded two $3,750 Rotary Club scholarships to Libby McVetta from Cory Rawson High School and Brooke Schroeder from Liberty-Benton High School.

McVetta plans to attend the University of Toledo.

Schroeder plans to attend Miami of Ohio majoring in Architecture.

Several other scholarships have also been awarded by the Rotary Club.

A $1,000 John W. Hollington Scholarship has been awarded to Lilian Melenburg from Findlay High School.

She plans to attend Ohio State University majoring in Biomedical Engineering.

The $1,000 Beth Bradley Heck Scholarship has been awarded to Grace Heitkamp from Van Buren High School.

She plans to attend Bowling Green State University majoring in Interior Design and Architecture.

Two area students have received $3,750 as second year renewals for the Findlay Rotary Club scholarship:

1. Ashlyn Tong, a 2020 graduate of Findlay High School, is a Nursing major attending the University of Cincinnati. She is the daughter of Tracey Tong.

2. James (Braden) Richards, a 2020 graduate of Findlay High School, is attending Ohio State University with a major in Industrial and Systems Engineering and a minor in Psychology. His parents are James B. Richards, Sr. (deceased) and Elizabeth Richards.

The Richard E. “Dick” Daugherty Scholarship was previously awarded to Grant Ekstrom.

He is a 2021 graduate of Findlay High School and plans to attend the Ohio State University in the fall to pursue a degree in Finance/Economics and a minor in Business.