Findlay Rotary Club New President

Char Simons has been installed as the new president of the Findlay Rotary Club.

During the 2022-23 Rotary year, Simons will serve her second term as Club President and will celebrate 20 years of membership in the Findlay Rotary Club.

Simons, a native of Putnam County, came to Findlay in 2002 after the birth of her children to be closer to her family.

She eventually left her career in healthcare to be the executive director of the Arts Partnership and later pursue a career in real estate.

She has spent more than 13 years in the Findlay real estate market and is now the managing broker of the Danberry Realtors in Findlay that she opened in 2018.

Simons obtained an MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University plus a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology from Defiance College.

She completed her real estate education at Hondros College.

In addition to Rotary, Simons has been actively involved with numerous organizations throughout her career such as Hope House for the Homeless, Open Arms, Habitat for Humanity, Findlay Downtown Area Association and the Hancock County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Simons is the proud parent of two young adult children, Conner and Taylor who attend college in Cincinnati and Lexington, KY.

Other Rotary officers are: Scott Hohman, president-elect; Robin Ridge, treasurer; John Harrington, secretary; Chris Webb, sergeant-at-arms; and Matt Black, immediate past president.

Club board members include, Leah Brant, Craig Burnside, Hohman, Glenn Jost, Stan Kujawa, Erin Poling, Bill Reist, Precia Stuby, and Dick Zunkiewicz.