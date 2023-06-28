Findlay Rotary Club New President

(From the Findlay Rotary Club)

Scott Hohman was installed as president of the Findlay Rotary Club at the Club’s weekly meeting on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Hohman, is the president and founder of Resolute Wealth Advisor, Inc., a wealth management firm located in Findlay. His career in the investment, financial planning and wealth management industry began in 1992. He graduated from The University of Toledo with a Bachelors of Business Administration, later attaining the CFP® designation in 2003 from the Center for Financial Planning.

Hohman resides in Alvada with his wife Tonya. They both grew up in New Riegel and over 20 years ago chose to move back to the local area to be close to family while raising their 4 children (Andrew, Emily, Christen and Brody).

In addition to Rotary, Hohman has been actively involved with a number of organizations, past and present, including: St. Francis Senior Ministries, CSJI Tiffin, Inc., New Riegel Schools Board of Education and All Saints Catholic Parish Pastoral and Finance councils.

Other Rotary officers are: Leah Brant, president-elect; Robin Ridge, treasurer; John Harrington, secretary; Chris Webb, sergeant-at-arms; and Char Simons, immediate past president.

Club board members include, Brant, Angela DeBoskey, Jeff Fort, Hohman, Stan Kujawa, Irvin Reinhart, Bill Reist, and Dick Zunkiewicz.