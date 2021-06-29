Findlay Rotary Club New President

The Findlay Rotary Club has installed a new president.

Matt Black will take over that role from Sarah Sisser.

Full details are in the following news release from the Rotary.

Matt Black was installed as president of the Findlay Rotary Club at the Club’s weekly meeting on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Black joined the Findlay community in 2016 to open a branch for Trust Company Family Offices (formerly The Trust Company of Toledo) where he is a Principal and Chief Strategy Officer. The bank is a locally controlled trust company and multi-family office serving families, businesses and non-profit organizations.

Black received his undergraduate degree in Political Science from Miami University and his Juris Doctor from the Brandeis School of Law at the University of Louisville. Prior to joining the Trust Company, Black worked in regional bank trust departments in Toledo and Louisville, Kentucky.

Black is involved in numerous organizations including the Findlay Rotary Club, the Black Swamp Area Council Executive Board and the University of Findlay Gift Planning Council. In the past, he has also served on the Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development Board. Black is a 2017 graduate of Hancock Leadership and a 2011 graduate of Leadership Toledo.

Black resides in Findlay with his wife Renee and their four children.

Other Rotary officers are: Cheryl Buckland, president-elect; Robin Ridge, treasurer; John Harrington, secretary; Craig Burnside, sergeant-at-arms; and Sarah Sisser, immediate past president.

Club board members include, Black, Buckland, Burnside, Scott Hohman, Matt Hull, Glenn Jost, Stan Kujawa, Erin Poling and Precia Stuby.